Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda mourns another UK-based Zimbabwean COVID-19 victim
27 Apr 2020 at 17:39hrs | Views
Popular broadcaster Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda has mourned the death of another Zimbabwean Mello Maqeda Zimvu in the United Kingdom.
Through his Facebook Wall, Sibanda said, "We have lost yet another amazing Zimbabwean man Mello Maqena Zimvu from this evil disease Coronavirus in Rotherham, United Kingdom. He was a funny character, very cheerful and a free spirit."
He said a good man has died and they say goodbye.
"On earth he touched so many lives. His family, friends and his ZCC Church have lost their pillar of strength and l know he will always be engraved on their hearts forever. At the time of his death Mello lived alone. The sad thing he posted on facebook and asked everyone for prayers as he felt unwell before he was admitted in hospital last Monday & lost his battle last night MHDSRIP #COVID-19," he said.
Source - Byo24News