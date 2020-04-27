Teacher jailed for violation of lockdown rules

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A primary school teacher in Bindura was sentenced to two months in prison by Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati yesterday for defying the country's total lockdown.

Prudence Ruwizhi (29) of Pfugari stand Bindura and a teacher at Bungu primary was however ordered to pay $600 fine for the charge.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that on April 26 members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) met the convict who was driving a VW vehicle registration number ADK 5345 and they stopped him.Quizzed on exemption documents he failed to produce leading to his arrest.