China deploys doctors to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Chinese government yesterday said it would be deploying medical experts to Zimbabwe as part of helping authorities combat the spread of the lethal coronavirus (Covid-19).This comes as China, from where the first case of Covid-19 was reported - has successfully contained the disease after imposing strict stay-at-home regulations.Minister-counsellor of the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe Zhao Baogang yesterday told the Daily News that 11 medical experts were on their way to Harare."The date for the arrival has not yet been confirmed, but we expect them soon. Zimbabwe has been working very hard to contain the disease and we want to share the experience with Zimbabwe."China was the first country to record a Covid-19 case and was also the first country to have preliminary success in containing the disease," Zhao said."We have managed to put the virus under control and have to work hard to ensure that there is no resurgence."We will learn from each other. The Zimbabwean doctors recently had a video conferencing with their Chinese counterparts."We will share the best expertise with our Zimbabwean friends."We had a medical team in Ethiopia and Burkina Faso recently … The team will also bring some medical supplies to Zimbabwe," Zhao further told the Daily News.All this comes as the Chinese government and its citizens, including billionaire, Jack Ma, have made significant donations to Zimbabwe as part of strengthening the government's fight against the deadly virus.Zimbabwe has entered its final week of an extended lockdown following the country's failure to meet six core guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the lifting of the stay-at-home order.