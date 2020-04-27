WATCH: South Africa minister says they are looking for vibrators

News / National

by Staff reporter

Just got permission to open my online sexual health store 😂 watch out for specials on #vibrators : https://t.co/YrCfW20ahR pic.twitter.com/hNCFMrV5CR — Dr. Eve (@Dr_Eve) April 26, 2020

First President Cyril Ramaphosa accidentally donned his face mask like a Ninja Turtle during a live TV broadcast, now a minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has made a Freudian slip that has social media in stitches.During an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, the minister mistakenly said "vibrators" instead of "ventilators" while explaining what equipment hospitals will need in preparation for the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.