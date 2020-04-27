News / National
WATCH: South Africa minister says they are looking for vibrators
27 Apr 2020 at 21:03hrs | Views
First President Cyril Ramaphosa accidentally donned his face mask like a Ninja Turtle during a live TV broadcast, now a minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has made a Freudian slip that has social media in stitches.
During an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, the minister mistakenly said "vibrators" instead of "ventilators" while explaining what equipment hospitals will need in preparation for the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Just got permission to open my online sexual health store 😂 watch out for specials on #vibrators : https://t.co/YrCfW20ahR pic.twitter.com/hNCFMrV5CR— Dr. Eve (@Dr_Eve) April 26, 2020
