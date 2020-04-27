Veteran radio Dj Peter Jones dies in the UK

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Radio 3 (now Power FM) DJ Peter Johns has died.Johns died in the United Kingdom yesterday after suffering a stroke last year and has been in and out of hospital since then.His former workmate at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Eric Knight confirmed Johns' death last night."Johns is no more, he had a stroke last year and he has been in and out of hospital," he said."He has not been himself for sometime."Johns was staying with his son in London.