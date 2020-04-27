Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Liberty Holdings terminates Zimbabwe insurance product

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 22:31hrs | Views
SOUTH African financial services group Liberty Holdings Limited has terminated its Liberty Blue cover in Zimbabwe with effect from June 30 2020 due to harsh economic conditions in the country.

According to a confidential email sent to its members and seen by NewsDay Business, the Zimbabwean economy has forced one of the biggest international medical aid companies, out of the country.

"The Liberty Blue value proposition was always designed to provide: meaningful and comprehensive cover for our members, financial freedom by eliminating shortfalls, and clinically sound medical outcomes," read part of the email.

"In the past 18 months we have therefore followed a rigorous process to ensure continued delivery on our value proposition. However, despite our best efforts the economic conditions in Zimbabwe have continued to deteriorate, and Liberty Health has concluded it can no longer offer Liberty Blue cover in Zimbabwe."

"As a result, we hereby confirm that cover under all Liberty Blue policies will cease on 30 June 2020...."

Zimbabwe's economy is facing numerous challenges, chief among them galloping inflation, shortage of foreign currency, low production, among others.

The situation has been made worse by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The company is one of the biggest listed longterm insurers on the JSE by market capitalisation and ranks as one of the 50 largest companies in South Africa, with products distributed across multiple channels varying across the African continent. The company also offers asset management.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

5 mins ago | 12 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

39 mins ago | 235 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1206 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1389 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1461 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 930 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3236 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5036 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1441 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1467 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 572 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 533 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5759 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5123 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5348 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4513 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7655 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3862 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8839 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12401 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3997 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days