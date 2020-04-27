Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief Maromo dies

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020
CHIEF Maromo of Chikomba died yesterday at a private hospital in Harare.

Born Augustine Mombeshora. Chief Maromo died at the age of 94. Mashonaland East provincial development co-ordinator Tavabarira Kutamahufa confirmed the news.

"He will be buried at his farm in Manhize, Chivhu on Wednesday (tomorrow). His body will be carried to Chivhu tomorrow (today)," said Kutamahufa.

Chief Maromo, of the Chikonamombe clan, was former Lands and Rural Resettlement minister Douglas Mombeshora's father.

Chief Nyoka, Musafare Matizha said the late Chief Maromo had been ill for a while.

"He had not been attending chiefs' meetings due to the illness for some time," he said.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days