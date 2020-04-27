Corpse found at town engineer's stand

News / National

by Staff reporter

BEITBRIDGE police are appealing to anyone with information on a suspected murder case after they recovered the body of a dead man at an industrial stand owned by the town engineer, Douglas Siphuma.Beitbridge police boss Superintendent Tichaona nyongo confirmed the report, but said information was sketchy."It appears after murder, the body was dragged into the place where it was later discovered. Investigations are underway," he said.The police on their Twitter handle yesterday described the deceased as heavily built, adding that his body was discovered on Friday."We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of culprits and identification of the body," police said.