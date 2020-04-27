Informal traders gang up against Mnangagwa

News / National

InfOrmal traders unions have criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration over the demolition of vending stalls and delays in payment of promised cushioning allowances.Thirteen associations representing informal traders in several sectors of the economy demanded that government acts on their grievances urgently.The associations are: Chipinge Chamber of SMEs; Zimbabwe Cross-Border Traders Association; Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association; Women Alliance of Business Associations in Zimbabwe, national Vendors Union of Zimbabwe (Navuz); Zimbabwe Applied Arts in Craft Association; Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Associations; 100 percent Empowerment Trust; Zimbabwe Progressive Airtime Vendors Association; Small Medium Enterprises Association of Zimbabwe; Zimbabwe Informal Traders Council, Vendors Initiative for Social Economic Transformation and Combined Cross-Border Association."We, the undersigned associations, are concerned about the delays in the payments of the cushioning grants that were supposed to cushion vendors and informal traders," their statement read."We call upon government through its relevant ministries to provide information on progress made so far. We also call on government through its relevant ministries to immediately release the cushioning fund as the situation is dire for many vendors and informal traders."The associations said the $200 allowance was too little to cushion vulnerable groups during lockdown."We also call on government to state the proposed figures that will be disbursed. Press releases have stated that the expected amount is $200. We would like to state that the proposed figure is very paltry considering the prevailing prices of basic commodities," the statement read."We would like to remind government that our members are suffering from hunger in their houses and the truth is that there is no food in their houses, our members living with chronic diseases are at greater risk at this moment."Vendors and informal traders are aware of the dangers posed by COVID-19 and we are willing and ready to honour the directive to stay at home during this difficult time as a nation of Zimbabwe and the world at large, but hunger is now another big disaster in households."The unions said members would not be able to restock because they had spent all their savings on food.The informal traders demanded a halt to the demolitions of vending stalls."We also strongly condemn the demolition and razing down of vendors and informal traders working spaces without coming up with clear alternative designated trading spaces. In the same vein, the government and local authorities must consult/involve the informal sector representatives in decision making before they make resolutions that affect the livelihood of informal sector players since now 85% of the nation is in the informal sector," the statement read."We also call for an immediate stop to the demolitions across the country."Yesterday, Navuz chairperson Sten Zvorwadza told NewsDay that informal traders would meet and map the way forward if their demands were not met."We are not going to reveal our next course of action after this statement to government. At this stage, we urge government to just act on issues raised in our statement," he said.