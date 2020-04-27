Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Informal traders gang up against Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 22:35hrs | Views
InfOrmal traders unions have criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration over the demolition of vending stalls and delays in payment of promised cushioning allowances.

Thirteen associations representing informal traders in several sectors of the economy demanded that government acts on their grievances urgently.

The associations are: Chipinge Chamber of SMEs; Zimbabwe Cross-Border Traders Association; Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association; Women Alliance of Business Associations in Zimbabwe, national Vendors Union of Zimbabwe (Navuz); Zimbabwe Applied Arts in Craft Association; Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Associations; 100 percent Empowerment Trust; Zimbabwe Progressive Airtime Vendors Association; Small Medium Enterprises Association of Zimbabwe; Zimbabwe Informal Traders Council, Vendors Initiative for Social Economic Transformation and Combined Cross-Border Association.

"We, the undersigned associations, are concerned about the delays in the payments of the cushioning grants that were supposed to cushion vendors and informal traders," their statement read.

"We call upon government through its relevant ministries to provide information on progress made so far. We also call on government through its relevant ministries to immediately release the cushioning fund as the situation is dire for many vendors and informal traders."

The associations said the $200 allowance was too little to cushion vulnerable groups during lockdown.

"We also call on government to state the proposed figures that will be disbursed. Press releases have stated that the expected amount is $200. We would like to state that the proposed figure is very paltry considering the prevailing prices of basic commodities," the statement read.

"We would like to remind government that our members are suffering from hunger in their houses and the truth is that there is no food in their houses, our members living with chronic diseases are at greater risk at this moment.

"Vendors and informal traders are aware of the dangers posed by COVID-19 and we are willing and ready to honour the directive to stay at home during this difficult time as a nation of Zimbabwe and the world at large, but hunger is now another big disaster in households."

The unions said members would not be able to restock because they had spent all their savings on food.

The informal traders demanded a halt to the demolitions of vending stalls.

"We also strongly condemn the demolition and razing down of vendors and informal traders working spaces without coming up with clear alternative designated trading spaces. In the same vein, the government and local authorities must consult/involve the informal sector representatives in decision making before they make resolutions that affect the livelihood of informal sector players since now 85% of the nation is in the informal sector," the statement read.

"We also call for an immediate stop to the demolitions across the country."

Yesterday, Navuz chairperson Sten Zvorwadza told NewsDay that informal traders would meet and map the way forward if their demands were not met.

"We are not going to reveal our next course of action after this statement to government. At this stage, we urge government to just act on issues raised in our statement," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

6 mins ago | 12 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

40 mins ago | 242 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1215 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1389 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1463 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3239 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5045 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1446 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3460 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1468 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 534 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5761 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5124 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5348 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7655 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3864 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8842 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12402 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3998 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days