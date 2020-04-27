Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers want COVID-19 risk allowance

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 22:36hrs | Views
TEACHERS have demanded to be paid a COVID-19 risk allowance when schools eventually open, according to submissions to the Education ministry by the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ).

The Education ministry has invited submissions from teacher unions and other stakeholders on the issue of learning in the face of COVID-19 and measures to take when schools open for the second term.

In its submissions dated April 26, PTUZ said a risk allowance for teachers was non-negotiable as the educators were at high risk through interactions with tens of students from different backgrounds daily.

"The government should pay a meaningful risk allowance to teachers since they are frontline workers in the fight against the disease since it is a non-contestable fact that teachers interact with thousands of children from a diversity of backgrounds per day," PTUZ secretary general Raymond Majongwe wrote.

"We want to state without any equivocation that our members are not prepared to take the risk of teaching classes with more than 20 learners for nothing as the consequences are dire. As a union, it would be an abdication of responsibility if we sacrifice the lives of our members at the altar of national expediency."

Indications are that schools opening will be pushed back by more weeks or months, with the PTUZ suggesting a midJuly review of the prevailing situation before a final decision could be made.

There have been suggestions of virtual learning, but the digital divide among learners in the rural and urban set-up makes it impossible, educators have argued.

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council has revealed that it has been forced to push back the June examinations by a month in the face of the COVID-19 scare.

"It would be grossly irresponsible for the government to re-open schools at a time when it is not clear whether we are moving forward, backward or stationary in terms of managing the novel disease," Majongwe added as the PTUZ warned against "exhibiting Dutch courage" towards a disease that has knocked economies and health systems globally.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

6 mins ago | 12 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

40 mins ago | 243 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 674 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1216 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1389 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1463 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5046 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1446 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3460 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1468 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5761 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5124 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5348 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7655 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3864 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8843 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12402 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3998 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days