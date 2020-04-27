Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Haulage truck drivers take up omalayitsha duties

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 23:35hrs | Views
A kilogramme of smooth peanut butter costs R57,95 across the Limpopo while at home, a 375g bottle of the same product costs R53 ($77) at a retail supermarket rate of 14,3. Nan baby formula costs $889, converted to R778 in local shops while it sells for R173 in South Africa. A 66-pack of Huggies disposable nappies are going for $872, translating to R609, while in South Africa, the same product costs about R379.

The trend applies on a number of other products, which has for a long time, forced many to cross into Musina in South Africa and Francistown in Botswana to buy groceries.

For those that could not travel themselves, omalayitsha (informal cross border transporters) provided a useful service of organising the purchase and delivery of the products for a fee. Many others with family in South Africa would receive groceries, among other products, via omalayitsha who somewhat were like an umbilical cord between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Covid-19 global pandemic has, however, caused a temporary collapse of this life-saving relationship as both Zimbabwe and South Africa imposed travel restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus.

Due to the lockdowns in both countries, omalayitsha have not been able to move freely, forcing enterprising Zimbabweans to make use of drivers of essential cargo trucks instead.

Truck drivers are allowed to cross borders, from which other forms of traffic have been banned, in a move meant to ensure that the country has adequate stocks of essential goods.

An initially unusual option for many, cross-border truck drivers have become a saving grace for those that need to save an extra dollar by purchasing goods in South Africa, where they are cheaper.

This has also been necessitated by the extension of the initial 21-day lockdown by 14 days, causing further uncertainty in communities supported by omalayitsha. It remains indeterminate what will become of our borders once the date hits May 3, when the lockdown extension expires.

"I've been doing the grocery business for a while now. It has kept my family going. When the country went on lockdown, it came as a big blow because I couldn't think of any other way to keep things moving at my house," said Mrs Cleo Dube, who sells groceries including diapers, baby formula and other essential goods for babies.

She said she used to charge a runner fee of 20 percent of the total bill but because omalayitsha have been grounded due to the lockdown, she was forced to increase her rate to 35 percent.
 
"It's now difficult to send money to South Africa. Before, it was almost effortless but now it's causing me headaches," said Mrs Dube.

The young mother of two explained that she works with someone based in South Africa who does the shopping on her behalf and sends the goods to Zimbabwe.

"My guy in South Africa would do the running around for me there. He would then give omalayitsha the parcel and business would go on. But all that came crumbling down due to the lockdown so we really had to think outside the box," she said. "We would starve if I didn't do this," she added.

Mrs Dube said when President Mnangagwa announced the 21-day lockdown, they were grounded for two weeks before discovering the haulage truck drivers' route.

"Now, I send money to my guy via an agent. He does the shopping and gives the truck driver the goods. The truck driver then delivers the goods to me," she said.

Large retail outlets bringing in goods into the country in bulk enlist the services of haulage truck companies.

The cross-border truck drivers have established a niche to make extra money by transporting goods for hustlers like Mrs Dube.

"It's a simple transaction if you look at it. I need the extra money and I don't see how I'm putting anyone's life in danger by doing this. People get their groceries cheaper and I make an extra dollar in the process. It's a win-win situation really," said a cross-border truck driver who could only be identified as Maroza.

Maroza said while there may be delays in processing the transaction, it gets done. "Remember I already will be transporting other goods for a bigger client, so I do that first. The runner in South Africa is usually on standby to give me the groceries once I'm ready to drive back to Zimbabwe," he said.

The essential cargo driver said he does not declare the goods at the border as they are clouded by his bigger consignment.

"There's no reason for us to look for the legalities of all this. The most important thing is that the ordinary Zimbabwean gets what they want. I've so far been doing smooth transactions. I guess it will only be good for as long as it can," conceded Maroza who acknowledges his new found side hustle will only be lucrative temporarily.

Mrs Sithokozile Nkiwane, who is supported by a daughter based in South Africa said she had over the years depended on omalayitsha to deliver groceries from her daughter.

"They have served me well over the years. When we got news of the lockdown, we were not ready. Actually, no one was ready. It was actually at the end of the month when the lockdown was announced so we didn't really have the opportunity to stock up on groceries. I'm just glad we're not out of options because some of us depend on our children in South Africa for sustenance," she said.

Mrs Nkiwane said she was relieved to discover people like Mrs Dube who have offered relief during trying times.

"I look after my 14-month-old grandson and he needs diapers and formula which I can't access locally. Diapers (Pampers) and formula (S-26) are usually very expensive or unavailable in our local supermarkets," she said.


Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

6 mins ago | 14 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

40 mins ago | 247 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1218 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1392 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1463 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3243 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5053 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1447 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3463 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1469 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 789 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5761 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5125 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5348 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7657 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3866 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8844 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12404 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days