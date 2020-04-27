Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt in free Internet for varsity students talks

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 23:36hrs | Views
THE Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education has asked network service providers to offer free Internet to university students so that they access online learning material, as Government moves to enhance digital learning platforms during the Covid-19-induced national lockdown.

Government recently advised all universities to develop material for online lectures to ensure learning is not disrupted while at the same time upholding the social distancing principles as well as minimising movement and interaction between students and lecturers.

In an interview, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the ministry was negotiating with network service providers and pushing for free access to online learning material as well as university websites. Prof Murwira said the ministry has already presented the proposal and now awaits responses.

"Universities in the country are working on online learning and there is a lot of progress. We are now working on having zero rating for their websites. We want telecommunication companies not to charge students when they visit university websites to obtain learning material. We are now working on the modalities of that and we have written letters to that effect. We are now waiting to see how it can be concluded," he said.

Prof Murwira said the ministry will also be guided by Government decisions on Covid-19 to decide on whether e-learning becomes full scale. The development will cater for underprivileged students who might not have resources to access the Internet frequently.

"The position that we have taken as a ministry is to be guided by the decisions taken by the Head of State and Government. We follow directives through the emergency rules. Our primary objective is to safeguard lives," he said.

Midlands State University (MSU) has already complied with the directive and introduced online lectures for students through its e-learning platforms. MSU Vice Chancellor Professor Victor Muzvidziwa said education across the globe has taken a new trajectory and it was incumbent upon universities to embrace new learning methods and enhance access to education.

"Covid-19 is not peculiar to our country. We do not know how and when it will end. So, we need to prepare ourselves for anything. As MSU we are fortunate that we had our electronic library where our students were accessing electronic journals and books. We have electronic resources for our students. We have to also not over-rely on brick and mortar libraries.

"Learning has to go on and the novel coronavirus in as much as it is a challenge, has also made us to see new opportunities. We think outside the box so that we proffer solutions to the challenges that would have befallen us. We do not need to focus on the dark cloud," he said.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

6 mins ago | 14 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

41 mins ago | 249 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1218 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1392 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3243 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5053 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1448 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2188 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3463 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1469 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 789 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5761 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5125 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5349 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7657 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3866 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8844 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12404 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days