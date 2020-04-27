Latest News Editor's Choice


Private health facilities get nod to handle Covid-19 cases

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 23:36hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has given the green light for private health institutions to handle Covid-19 cases and interested players should start applying for certification in line with the Public Health Act.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care announced the development yesterday while noting that some private players were illegally testing and managing Covid-19.

Previously, Government institutions were the ones handling Covid-19 tests and isolating patients to protect citizens from being infected by the virus. As of yesterday morning, the country had recorded 31 positive cases with five of them recovering while four people have succumbed to Covid-19.

In a statement yesterday, Ministry of Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva said Government has approved that private health care institutions can handle Covid-19.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care welcomes efforts by several private institutions to support the management of Covid-19 cases. The Ministry will, however, like to remind all stakeholders that management of the infectious diseases in Zimbabwe is guided by Public Health Act [Chapter 15:17]. Since Covid-19 is an infectious disease which was declared as a formidable epidemic disease any private facility intending to manage Covid-19 disease including testing, isolation and treatment should duly apply to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care for assessment, approvals and registration in line with Public Health Act," said Dr Mahomva.

She said the Ministry was concerned that some private health players were already providing Covid-19 management services illegally.

"The Ministry has learnt and noticed that some private health facilities that have not been officially assessed or registered are springing up as Covid-19 management centres. These operating facilities are a danger to the Covid-19 patients and communities around them and should stop operating with immediate effect until they have completed all registration processes," she said.

Dr Mahomva said public health teams will be visiting private health institutions to check their compliance and take necessary measures on those violating the law.

Last week, Cabinet resolved that 40 000 Covid-19 tests should be done by the end of April and to ensure that this comes to fruition health testing labs would be engaged to complement and bridge the personal gaps that may arise in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.


Source - chroncile

