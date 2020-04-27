Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Another activist released on bail

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 23:38hrs | Views
ANOTHER MDC-Alliance activist who was jailed for participating in the January 2019 violent demonstrations has been released on $2 000 bail pending appeal.

Otilia Sibanda (34) of Sizinda was among 11 other suspects arrested on charges of public violence after they burnt three cars, destroyed a precast wall and broke several windows of a house belonging to Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial women's league chairperson Eva Bitu.

Sibanda together with anti-Government activist and Bulawayo South Constituency losing independent candidate in the 2018 harmonised elections, Josphat Ngulube (34) Fortune Masuku (29), Melusi Moyo (32) and Thabisani Ngwenya (33) were convicted for public violence and malicious damage to property by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya. They were each sentenced to an effective six years in jail after one year was suspended on condition that they do not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Sibanda was granted $2 000 bail by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese following her application for bail pending appeal. In papers filed at the Bulawayo High Court, through her lawyers Vundhla-Phulu and Partners, the State was cited as a respondent.

Justice Makonese ordered Sibanda to report at Sizinda Police Station once a week and to continue residing at her given address until the finalisation of her appeal as part of the bail conditions.

In her bail statement, Sibanda said her appeal challenging both conviction and sentence had prospects for success, arguing that the evidence adduced by the State failed to sustain the allegations raised by the State beyond reasonable doubt.

She argued that the lower court grossly misdirected itself when it convicted her after the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. Sibanda said the evidence adduced in court and on record proved that there was strong political rivalry between her and the State witnesses thus compromising the veracity of evidence during trial.

She argued that there was no evidence that she participated in the burning of the vehicles.

"The trial court erred in arriving at the conclusion that I was the ring leader but failed to specify the actual actions purported to bring out that aspect. "The court a quo erred in relying on patently falsified testimonies from members of one political party against those of another," said Sibanda.

In her grounds of appeal, Sibanda said the lower court erred by paying lip service to various weighty mitigatory factors.

She said the sentence imposed on her induced a sense of shock. Sibanda said the evidence of State witnesses did not corroborate each other in material respect. The State did not oppose the application.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

7 mins ago | 15 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

41 mins ago | 257 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 682 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1222 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1395 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5059 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1450 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3468 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1470 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 790 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5762 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5126 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5349 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7659 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3869 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8846 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12405 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days