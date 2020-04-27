Latest News Editor's Choice


Pushcart operators back on Bulawayo streets

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020
PUSHCART operators have returned to the streets of Bulawayo saying life had become unbearable without a source of livelihood, forcing them out of their homes in defiance of lockdown regulations.

Only essential service providers are exempted to report for work during the lockdown that started on March 30 and ends on May 3. Government imposed a national lockdown as part of measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. Chronicle has observed an influx of pushcart operators in the city's central business district (CBD) in the past week.

Most pushcart operators would be carrying groceries and vegetables for members of the public in the absence of taxis in the city. Pushcart operators who spoke to the news crew said they were failing to fend for their families.
 
Some said they walk into town to avoid police while others said they "negotiate" with law enforcement agents to continue in business. They said they hire each pushcarts from the Gomba family in Makokoba at a cost of $10 per day.

The pushcart operators said they are aware of the dangers posed by Covid-19 but desperation had driven them onto the streets.

One of the operators Mr Elijah Ndlovu from Makokoba said he complied with the 21-day lockdown but when the period was extended, he could no longer continue being at home.

"Carrying people's goods using a pushcart is my source of livelihood; without it my family will starve. I was at home for the first 21-days of lockdown but after it was extended, I could not cope with being at home. My family would have starved as we do not have an alternative source of income. I could not just standby and fold my arms and tell my children that we are on lockdown," said Mr Ndlovu, a father of three. He said being out and about has enabled him to feed his family after getting at least $100 a day.

Mr Ndlovu said although the money is not enough, it was better than staying at home. He said the lockdown has seen him generating more money than during the normal days where he was making at least $60 per day.

Mr Ndlovu said the absence of pirate taxis and the reduced number of pushcart operators in the city has seen him making more money during the lockdown.

However, another pushcart operator, Mr Stanley Ndlovu who lives in the same suburb said although poverty has forced him out of the house, his life was still difficult as the money he was getting was not enough.

"I'm supporting my grandchildren, some of them who lost their parents. I'm doing this job but the money is never enough. If I'm lucky I get $60 per day which is really nothing considering that bread is already $30. I'm out here trying to keep my family fed but even that is not enough," he said.

Mr Enock Dube, a vendor from Nketa 9 suburb, said after closing his vending stall he has been temporarily working with a pushcart to put food on the table. He said he also does not have any option but to do whatever it takes to provide food to his family during lockdown. The news crew also visited Gomba shop where most pushcart operators hire their carts.

Mr Phinias Gomba, the brains behind the pushcarts, was not at the premises with his wife, Zelita, manning the shop. Mrs Gomba said due to the lockdown, business was low as most of their fleet is grounded.

She said those operating keep the pushcarts with them after hiring for a longer period.

Mrs Gomba said under normal circumstances, they get $10 a day from each pushcart operator but did not have statistics on how many the family owns. She said only her husband has knowledge of the number of pushcarts they lease.

"We believe most people are on lockdown so we are not really expecting to get money from pushcart operators who hired our carts. We just opened the shop so that we grind mealie meal for members of the public but also business is very low as most shops these days have access to subsidised mealie-meal," she said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the pushcart operators were violating the lockdown order.

"They are not supposed to operate. That means they are the group that fails to comply but most get arrested. We, however, encourage people to stay at home not for fear of arrest but due to a clear understanding of the lockdown and the danger posed by the pandemic," said Insp Ncube.

He said police will continue to carry out campaigns throughout the province. Insp Ncube said everyone needs to play their part to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Source - chroncile

