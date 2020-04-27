Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Facebook to launch coronavirus info centre in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 23:56hrs | Views
Facebook is set to launch a central place to find authoritative information on Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

Other countries in sub-Saharan Africa will get their centres too.

In a statement, Facebook's director of public policy for Africa, Kojo Boakye, said: "Facebook is supporting the public health community's work across the world to keep all communities informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are happy to provide nearly every country in sub-Saharan Africa with its own information centre so people across the continent have a central place to find authoritative information around Covid-19."

The information centre is part of the global company's efforts to empower people across the world with timely and correct news from health authorities.

Facebook, an international networking giant, said its coronavirus information centre would be featured at the top of news feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the pandemic.

The platform includes up-to-date information from national official sources, regional and global organisations such as the African Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Useful articles, posts, videos and tips on social distancing will also be available.

Other countries where Facebook will launch the coronavirus information centre are Botswana, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania and Zambia.

Countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Togo already have the information centres.
Source - the herald

