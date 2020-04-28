UNDP unveils US$4m for PPEs for Zimbabwean health workers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Zimbabwe yesterday donated US$4 million for personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers fighting Covid-19.In a statement, UNPD Zimbabwe resident representative, Mr Georges van Montfort, said the US$4,1 million was sourced from savings realised from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) programme in Zimbabwe."Through the Global Fund, the United Nations Development Programme in Zimbabwe is glad to support the coronavirus (Covid-19) response, through the procurement of personal protective equipment for frontline health workers to a value of US$4,1 million dollars. Since the first cases were observed in late 2019, Covid-19 has put a heavy burden on health systems globally. In anticipation of a similar burden in Zimbabwe, UNDP is supporting the Ministry of Health and Child Care to acquire gloves, gowns and masks for health workers," he said.Mr Montfort said due to the infectious nature of Covid-19, it was critical that frontline health workers were protected and feel safe to provide the best care for patients.The PPEs to be acquired include over 710 000 surgical and respirator masks, five million surgical gloves, 20 000 medical gowns and 10 000 heavy duty aprons.There will also be over 30 000 litres of hand sanitiser and other cleaning materials.Mr Montfort said to promote Zimbabwean businesses in the present difficult time, the equipment will be sourced from local companies wherever possible.Due to increased global demand which has strained the logistics services, the first consignment is expected to land in two weeks' time.Said Mr Montfort: "We are making all efforts for speedy delivery of the equipment. However, due to increased global demand and the strain on freight and logistics services, deliveries will be staggered (with) some expected to arrive in 2 to 3 weeks (and) others anticipated by the end of May 2020."The UNDP, in collaboration with Government and other UN agencies, are promoting youth-led businesses that are contributing to the fight against the pandemic.