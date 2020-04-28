Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chamisa's councillors lack capacity to run Harare,' says ex-Mayor

by Staff reporter
28 Apr 2020 at 00:15hrs | Views
Former Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni, who survived numerous vote of no confidences during his tenure for questioning the calibre of councillors from his party, MDC, has again taken a swipe at the current crop of city fathers for lacking basic education qualifications and skills to run the city properly.

Mr Manyenyeni, who was at the helm of council from 2013 to 2018, said managing the city was an uphill task which required people with knowledge to oversee council committees citing the finance committee as one such that cannot be run by a person without five Ordinary Level subjects as he or she will have to manage the second largest budget in the country.

The former mayor proposed that the councillor's position  be voluntary to attract genuine community servants, not job-seekers as is now the case.

"Set minimum academic qualifications; technical to be a councillor or to subject the aspiring councillors to certification of competence by an independent organisation like IPMZ and IODZ. Set minimum qualifications especially for committee chairpersons like a degree or equivalent education, training or exposure for Harare and Bulawayo and certainly for mayor's.

"How many of us realise that the finance chairperson for Harare City Council has a ministerial level  responsibility? So to get someone with three ordinary level subjects as happened before to supervise a US$500 million budget has been delinquent on our collective selves," he said.

"Remove remuneration allowance for councillors completely make it completely voluntary. This may attract genuine community servants not job seekers.

"Currently councillors get around US$30 per month equivalent (which may appear too little for many) but to someone sitting and doing nothing it is a good job," he said.

Mr Manyenyeni suggested that aspiring councillors must be ratepayers in their wards for at least five years to be eligible as this deals with moonlighting of councillors from nowhere to contest in safe urban  wards.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

8 mins ago | 17 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

42 mins ago | 271 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1229 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1399 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3254 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5073 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1451 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3475 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1474 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 790 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 776 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 380 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 356 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1029 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5764 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5126 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5350 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7662 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3874 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

20 hrs ago | 8853 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12408 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days