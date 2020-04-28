IOM donates to quarantine centre

News / National

by Staff reporter

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has donated 380 tarpaulins to make tents and 50 family sets of non-food items to be used at the National Social Security Authority hotel in Beitbridge, which is being used as a quarantine centre for Zimbabweans returning from South Africa.The hotel can accommodate 280 people and plans are underway to modify the attached casino to accommodate an additional 100 people.Twenty-four people are presently being quarantined at the hotel and the Zimbabwe consulate in South Africa is working on how to help others who want to come home.So far, 3 055 have registered with the consulate seeking food while others want to go home. IOM's project assistant for Beitbridge, Mr Nhamo Muleya, said the donation was part of the organisation's contribution to ongoing efforts to curtail the spread of Covid-19.The kits include two pots, six plates, six mugs, one washing basin, two mosquito nets, one spoon, 30 aqua tabs for water purification, two packets of sanitary pads, one plastic bucket, four adult female pants, two child female panties, one laminated China bag and six bars of soap. IOM says it was aware that among the returnees, some will be short of resources, and the kits will be helpful.Distribution of the kits will be done at the CPU's discretion. Beitbridge CPU chairperson, Mrs Skhangazile Mafu-Moyo said: "We are grateful to IOM. This will enhance our capacity to professionally manage the quarantine centre.‘‘It is also pleasing to note that some corporates, commercial farmers and non-governmental organisations are coming on board."Recently we received 44 beds, 10 mattresses and an assortment of groceries from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, fuel and groceries form local commercial farmers and TopPick Investments".Government had already procured food to feed 100 people at the quarantine centre.Beitbridge is yet to record any positive case of Covid-19.