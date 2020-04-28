Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Shingi Munyeza blasts Mnangagwa's government

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 Apr 2020 at 08:22hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Dr Shingi Munyeza has called upon the people of Zimbabwe to unite and find ways to uproot the roots of Zimbabwe's problems.

In a fiery speech that has gone viral on the internet, Munyeza said before lockdown Zimbabwe was suffering from corruption and lack of leadership.

He said Zimbabweans must utilize the lockdown days to find ways of ending the 40 years of oppression that the country has gone through.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days