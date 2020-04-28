News / National

by Patsaka Nyaminyami Community Radio Correspondent

In this installment, our Patsaka-Nyaminyami Community Radio Roving Correspondent, Laiton Kandawire, brings us the untold stories of the aged, homeless and hapless in Kariba who are, to all intents and purposes, supposed to be on "lockdown".Whilst the majority of Zimbabweans are eagerly awaiting the easing of the national lockdown regulations so that they can return to their usual hustles, there are forgotten old and homeless people for whom there are no such illusions of a "normal" life. Not ever again!Mudhara Angola (pictured), an odd name for a man originally from Nyasaland (now Malawi), is a Second World War veteran who at his peak operated a tanker. He was conscripted into the British army whilst in Tanganyika looking for employment as a young man. His best memories of his military sojourns are of his days in Bombay, India. His memory is now hazy and I couldn't corroborate his claim that he also worked on the Kariba Dam construction site, although it is clear that is what attracted him to the then wilderness called Kariba that was attracting world attention with a hydro-electric power project of a magnitude never heard of before in these regions. Here is a pitiable image of a hard-working man whose labours have gone unrewarded.The national lockdown has combined with poverty, which was already entrenched, to escalate it to an unbelievable pitch. His last food handout was a kilogram of parboiled rice received three weeks ago. He gave this to Gogo Loice who also received a kilogram so that she can prepare their meals. This was from the Kariba Member of Parliament's (MP) allocation of 15 000 tonnes of rice from the government. To the best of his knowledge, this was a donation from "kambani yehurumende" (a government's company). The rice is taken with no accompaniments nor condiments and, as can be expected in such circumstances, neither nutritious nor palatable.How the fate of Mudhara Angola got intertwined with that of Gogo Loice is a story for another day. What is of clear and present interest is that poverty and the common desire to survive have bound them together. Whatever Gogo Loice finds and cooks, she would not put into her mouth without leaving a portion for Mudhara Angola. And the old man makes his daily trip to nearby Vans Kariba harbour to collect a lifelong donation of fresh kapenta made to him by an emergent fishing operation there. This is coming to an end as measures implemented to combat COVID-19 in the fishing sector means fresh kapenta can only be issued out to licenced packaging companies.I asked Gogo Loice what their most urgent needs are - most "domestic" issues are referred to her by an ever grateful Mudhara Angola. Although she speaks perfect English and her mind is very sound for someone in her 70s, she has no pretensions for the finer things in life. Basics only. And she limited herself to "sugar beans, matemba kana nyemba (cowpeas) zviri nani. Kudai vachitipawo kuseva." It is such disarming honesty that touched my heart so much. Just the barest necessities of life!The Department of Social Welfare has not visited them, or maybe they cannot just recollect, so they are not sure if they are on any database or they will receive any form of assistance from the government. One observer said "this is actually tragic and governments do little or zero to assist, only kind-hearted people who do what they can."They neither have a radio or television set, not to mention mobile phones, things we consider basic in modern day life. One wonders how much they know and appreciate about the coronavirus and why countries are on lockdown. They both confirm that government health personnel did come through to warn them of an impending disease but Gogo Loice is quick to add that, like most government officials, they were peremptory and not very engaging, resulting in them knowing very little.Strangely, the subsisting loneliness does not appear to perturb them, at least at a cursory glance. They claim they are "much better off" this way than in a crowded house. There is no domestic violence here, no verbal abuse and, more crucially, no risk of contracting diseases from crowded settings. They even introduced to me a concept that had actually escaped my mind - witchcraft. "Kuroyana nokuti imi murikudya muchindinyima kuchawanda, kuita godo rekuti imi muri vekwamambo munodya asi hamusi kundipawo" (witchcraft will increase in high-density urban dwellings where some can fend for their families whilst others can't).Gogo Loice sees no prospects of recovery from this setback at all. She says this "strange disease has never been seen before and the subsisting conditions in the country will weaken all efforts for a quick return to normalcy". Further, she notes that people's attitudes towards elders have changed for the worse, with no respect for parents and the elderly. "Chapinda muno ndachishaya" (I cannot explain this behaviour).Mudhara Angola, who has forgotten his age, but is in his 90s from his narrative, has no wish to be repatriated to Malawi. His parents are both dead and, for him, the other relatives might not have heard of him and might be reluctant to welcome him in their village. He has no children of his own.Local business operators in the vicinity all agree that the old and other homeless people living here do not pose a threat to their businesses. Pointing at Mudhara Angola, one shopkeeper remarked that "he is not in a physical state to break into our shops."With winter fast approaching and these two sleeping in the open, one can only imagine what will become of them. Community leaders are looking elsewhere, leaving this aged "couple" to fate to do as it pleases with them.Patsaka Trust has established a collection point urgently appealing for two dome tents, single foam-rubber mattresses, bed linen and winter nightwear. It goes without saying that food is crucial. You can reach out to Laiton Kandawire on +263 772817733. EcoCash donations will be acknowledged and to be sent on +263 771486251 (Laiton Kandawire). Or visit Patsaka Trust offices in Mahombekombe @Welfare Centre. Blessed be the hand that giveth.