South Africa imposes a 9 hour curfew

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African government has announced that it will be imposing a nationwide curfew that will begin at 2000hrs and ending at 0500hrs.The government said the curfew will limit the times when South Africans will be allowed outside of their homes.The curfew will come into effect alongside the other Level 4 regulations from 1 May 2020 (Worker's Day).While South African main opposition party The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is in support of a much wider opening of the economy, and will also challenge the nationwide curfew in its submissions to the government's risk-adjusted strategy.According to South Africa media, the opposition party on Monday said the move to level 4 of the lockdown is intended to allow more economy activity to take place but is not distinguished enough from level 5."Firstly, there is no evidence to say why this should not happen. There has been little to no transparency around that data or the analysis being used to guide government's response," DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement on Monday."Secondly, a wider opening can still achieve the same level of public safety if the government changes its approach from one based on force to one based on trust," he added.