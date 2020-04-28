More campaigns must be done to enlighten youths and children on Covid-19

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Human Rights activist, Effie Ncube has urged the state to use youth-friendly and community-based communication tools that reach out deep into the spaces of young people and high density suburbs.The call come in the work of reports that youth and children were loitering on the suburban roads disregarding the lockdown and dangers of contracting Covid-19."Reliance on the police and army cannot deliver the expected results of behaviour and attitude change. This is a hearts and minds game. This is a public relations battle not a guns and bullets battle," Ncube said."Furthermore, the state, through the public broadcaster, also needs to communicate using global statistics that show thousands of people dying per day. This will have greater impact than just releasing the relatively low rate of confirmed cases and deaths in Zimbabwe. Our low figures are misleading our people who are led to believe that the disease is less infectious and even less deadly."He said it is also important to address the water and mealie meal shortage that is keeping people in the streets.