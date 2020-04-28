Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

More campaigns must be done to enlighten youths and children on Covid-19

by Stephen Jakes
28 Apr 2020 at 08:54hrs | Views
Human Rights activist, Effie Ncube has urged the state to use youth-friendly and community-based  communication tools that reach out deep into the spaces of young people and high density suburbs.

The call come in the work of reports that youth and children were loitering on the suburban roads disregarding the lockdown and dangers of contracting Covid-19.

"Reliance on the police and army cannot deliver the expected results of behaviour and attitude change. This is a hearts and minds game. This is a public relations battle not a guns and bullets battle," Ncube said.

"Furthermore, the state, through the public broadcaster, also needs to communicate using global statistics that show thousands of people dying per day. This will have greater impact than just releasing the relatively low rate of confirmed cases and deaths in Zimbabwe. Our low figures are misleading our people who are led to believe that the disease is less infectious and even less deadly."

He said it is also important to address the water and mealie meal shortage that is keeping people in the streets.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

9 mins ago | 19 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

43 mins ago | 279 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1231 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1402 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1465 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3255 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5081 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1453 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3476 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1474 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 776 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 380 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1029 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5765 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5126 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5350 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4516 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7662 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3875 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

20 hrs ago | 8854 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12409 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days