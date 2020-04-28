Coronavirus time bomb to explode in Mashonaland West

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Coronavirus time bomb is expected to erupt in the Mashonaland West rural province of Zimbabwe after villagers have tested positive of the virus.Senior journalist Brezh Malaba posted on his Twitter account that the lives of villagers have been disrupted.Said Malaba, "Covid-19 arrives in rural Zimbabwe. The invisible enemy has disrupted life in the idyllic villages of Mhondoro-Mubaira. Response teams were deployed on Sunday and again 2day. It's a public health emergency, a huge task. More than 300 villagers had to be tested without delay."The rural setting is affected by several factors: a relatively high number of elderly folk; lack of health facilities; illiteracy; water and sanitation challenges. More importantly, the same sense of communal amity which unites villagers can suddenly become their greatest weakness."Malaba added that the villagers are exposed to the deadly virus after the nurses who tested positive at the local clinic continued going to work."Samples have been collected in these 2 days and the results are expected in 3 days. But there are more challenges ahead: nobody is explaining to me what will be done about those 2 clinics and Chegutu Hospital where the part-time nurse who tested positive continued reporting for duty."