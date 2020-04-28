Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa arrested for undermining police authority

by Staff reporter
28 Apr 2020 at 09:53hrs | Views
FIREBRAND independent legislator for Norton Temba Mliswa was arrested yesterday for undermining the authority of the police.

Mliswa was captured on video, which went viral on social media, allegedly shouting at the police in Norton, accusing them of failing to enforce social distancing at a supermarket as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

His lawyer, Musindo Hungwe, confirmed the arrest.

"He was invited to the police to face charges of undermining the authority of the police. The charges are emanating from the video where he was telling the police to observe social distancing. We are, of course, not admitting to the charge and the matter could go to the courts," said Hungwe.

According to Hungwe, his client is being victimised politically for being a voice to the voiceless, including the police officers who have been going about their duties without personal protective equipment.

"These are trumped-up charges. There is no substance in the charges. This is political persecution because there was nothing untoward about what he did.

"He was just asking the police to enforce the Covid-19 regulations. He told the police that they should maintain order because they sought to benefit from chaos. When a Member of Parliament raises those points, he is just doing his duty as a public official," Hungwe said.

A fortnight ago, Mliswa had a nasty exchange with law enforcement agents who had been deployed in the dormitory town of Norton to enforce the lockdown that the country is presently observing to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has been confirmed positive in 31 people, with four fatalities.

In the video clip, Mliswa is seen shouting at two police officers for allegedly failing to compel a supermarket manager to wear a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus pathogen.

While he praises some police officers for observing social distancing, Mliswa had no kind words for senior officers who he claimed were lackadaisical in enforcing the lockdown and ensuring adherence to preventive measures against the global pandemic.

An irate Mliswa then goes on to call someone on his cellphone whom he claimed was Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

"I am going straight to the CG (Matanga) if you don't know me that well. We enact the law for you to enforce, but you become so stubborn.

"You do not deserve to be an officer-in-charge. You must leave Norton," Mliswa charged.

Mliswa has been active in his constituency, conscientising people on the lethal coronavirus.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

9 mins ago | 22 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

44 mins ago | 287 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1233 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1402 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1467 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3255 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5084 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1455 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3477 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1474 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 776 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 380 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1029 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 592 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5765 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5126 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5350 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4516 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7664 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3876 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

20 hrs ago | 8862 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12410 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days