Chamisa fails to pay party workers

by Staff reporter

Reports that MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa is failing to pay party workers while there are reports that some members of the other party faction are plotting to lay criminal charges against him.It is reported that workers at the party have gone for two months without getting salaries.At the same time, Douglas Mwonzora has warned that continued resistance from Chamisa to cooperate with the Khupe faction could lead them to lay criminal charges against him for not handing over financial statements from the previous administration.Mwonzora said they are redressing some of the issues particularly to do with human resources.Secretary-General Charles Hwende confirmed that the party only owes employees' salaries for March.