Jonathan Moyo responds to reports that he killed ZBC

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 Apr 2020 at 10:13hrs | Views
Former Information Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has refuted allegations that he was involved in the destruction of the Zimbabwean radio during his time as Minister of Information.

In a Twitter debate on Monday Moyo said, "I was not the first or only minister of information. When I was appointed in July 2000, ZBC was dead and sinking into the abyss of debt and unable to pay for broadcasting rights for foreign content such as UEFA or BPL!"

When Twitter users accused him of banning radio DJs from playing international music, Moyo said, "I hear you. But no professional radio station would allow DJs to carry their own beats. It's terrible. Then the 75% international music quota bled #ZBC by creating a huge forex bill for royalties. Collection agencies & lawyers attached ZBC properties, including vehicles. Awful!


"Radio 3 DJs used to play THEIR OWN music, from the singles & albums in the bags they carried. They did not play THE STATION'S music. Those with international connections used to have the best playlists & would boast about it. There was PAYOLA. The setup was just unprofessional!"

Moyo is credited for pioneering 75% local content which saw the rise of many local artists who got airplay at the national stations.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days