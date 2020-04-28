Chamisa gives Coronavirus equipment to Bulawayo's Thorngrove Hospital

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



This is a developing story…

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has sourced for equipment to assist Bulawayo's Thorngrove Hospital to fight the deadly Coronavirus that has infected about 31 people in the country.An MDC news alert message released on Tuesday said, "Today at 2PM the MDC will handover COVID-19 preparedness equipment to the Bulawayo City Council for use at Thorngrove Hospital."The equipment was sourced by President Nelson Chamisa. We hope that this will go a long way towards prevention, management, and possible treatment of the virus."Chamisa is on record calling for families affected by the deadly virus to be given money to assist them during the trying times."Those who are tested and confirmed positive must get a form of financial support for a month while they fight and the deceased family a government relief fund for their beneficiaries," said the opposition leader during a live broadcast recently."Bereaved families need a Government Relief Fund for the beneficiaries so that we are able to create a social safety net."Cushioning citizens from economic distress and speed up roll out of humanitarian support is vital. We must put in place social protection nets."