Botswana extends nationwide coronavirus lockdown

News / National

by BBC

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi has announced a one-week extension of the nationwide lockdown that was due to end on 30 April after one month.President Masisi said the extension was agreed after advice from health experts following an increase in local transmissions.The extension will end on 7 May followed by two weeks of "sequentially easing" the restrictions.During the extension, the government will decide on a strategy to ease restrictions depending on how citizens follow guidelines designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus.Botswana has confirmed 22 cases of the virus and one death.