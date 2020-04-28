Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: GMB defies Mnangagwa...increases price of maize

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 Apr 2020 at 12:09hrs | Views
Information coming from Harare indicate that the Grain Marketing Board has defied President Emmerson Mnangagwa's declaration to reverse the prices of commodities to the 25th of March 2020.

A highly placed source from a milling company who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said the GMB had increased the price by 100%

"We were shocked to see that GMB has increased its prices and defied the Presidential moratorium." The source said. "The net effect of that action is that we are going to see an increase of maize meal prices, stock feed, and other commodities which will further frustrate the citizens who are currently fighting the deadly Coronavirus."

The source revealed that GMB had hiked the price of maize meal from ZWL6 000 to ZWL12 600.

On Monday Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the government is dispatching monitors across the country this week to engage retailers who are resisting a recent agreement to reduce prices to March 25 levels.

Those found on the wrong side of the law will have their licenses revoked.

This is a developing story...



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days