WATCH: Omalayitsha team up with villagers to smuggle goods through Limpopo river

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Cross border couriers (Omalayitsha) have teamed up with some Zimbabweans, suspected to be villagers from Beitbridge, to smuggle goods from neighbouring South Africa through the Limpopo River.Bulawayo24 is in possession of video footage showing Zimbabweans (men and women) various luggage from across the river to Zimbabwe.A man coordinating the smuggling is heard calling them to collect money after they had finished the task.The new innovation to smuggling comes after the South African government closed the Beitbridge due to the deadly Coronavirus.Watch the video below: