Man axes wife kills self over money

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A Madziva man allegedly axed his wife twice over a misunderstanding of cash before committing suicide, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Robert Sirani (25) of Musenga village chief Nyamaropa Madziva drank a pesticide after he struck his wife Memory Kanyera (22) with an axe on the mouth and ribs.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a case of attempted murder in Madziva where a husband struck his wife twice with an axe over 50 bond and a US$," Mundembe said.Allegations are that Sirani had a misunderstanding with his wife in the evening of misuse of money.He tried to poison his wife by sprinkling temic poison in her relish but she observed it and do not eat the food.He subsquently struck her twice with an axe there by plucking of her two front teeth.Sirani disappeared in the duck after the act.His wife was rushed to Madziva hospital and a police report was filed.Sirani was picked while unconscious in the bush and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.Police warned people to solve their problems amicably or seek third party to get counseling.