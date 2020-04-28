Gwesela breathes fire over missing bones

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Chief Wait Gwesela is being cornered by the family of the deceased Bensen Dube who passed on 18 years ago and only his remains to be discovered last week.

The family of Dube who reside in the village of Chief Mtabeni vowed not to bury bones that are not equivalent to all body parts of a human being."I was only informed by Desire Makechemu and Allen Landolani that they had came across human bones whilst mining at Antelope 14 mine in Zhombe.We made a police report at Zhombe police station and bones were collected and they matched with those of Dube who had disappeared in that mine 18 years ago."Gwesela explained.However, Dube's family blames Gwesela for being tempering with the other bones of the deceased.Gwesela said, "I am not the owner of the mine and I know nothing of the missing bones and I call for gorvement intervention on this matter."