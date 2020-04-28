WATCH: Prophet requests government permission to heal Coronavirus patients

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A certain Leo igwe says I should heal covid19 and get a 1000dollars..I will send you the details of those already healed..so you can investigate..I am not the healer,God is...to mention 1000dollars,shows you are broke and poor..keep it..you need the money than me.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) April 28, 2020

Omega Fire Ministries leader Apostle Johnson Suleman has pleaded with the government of Nigeria to allow pastors with the gift of healing to conduct healing ceremonies for people suffering from the deadly Coronavirus.A video that has gone viral on the internet shows Suleman pleading with the government during a church service broadcasted on the internet.Said Suleman,"...please permit us, allow us, to go there. That's why there are men of God. If you are really annointed to pray for the sick, this is really the time because what is holding the world is sickness. So we are begging the government, permit us to go to the isolation centre... because it keeps increasing every day. That's the only way to stop this nonsense."The radical and fiery televangelist is known for his forensic prophetic utterances and the gift of healings.Watch the video below: