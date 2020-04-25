News / National
Full Bulawayo water bowser deliveries schedule
The Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube has announced the Bulawayo water bowser schedule that will be followed during the water shedding period.
The Town Clerk said bowsers will supply water to Hospitals, Clinics, Funerals, Childrens Homes, Stadiums, and Schools and to areas affected by the water main burst on an as and when required basis. These take precedence over the above schedule.
He added that water deliveries depend entirely on the availability of fuel.
Find the full schedule below:
Wednesday
MORNING
Emganwini
Tashas
Namariyariya
MORNING
Magwegwe
Salvation, Alliance, Flats,
Youth centre, Garage,
Mhali, 2767 New
Magwegwe, Terminus,
Club
Thursday
MORNING
Tshabalala
(Chicken corner)
MORNING
Nkulumane
Social club
15302 butchery Ashes
AFTERNOON
Trenance
Begonia and Zinnia roads
AFTERNOON
Pumula East
Tower light 138
140,141,142 ,8050,8585
Old Pumula
Tower light 17,A6359
AFTERNOON
Cabatsha village
(Mvutsha) - TBC
Friday
MORNING
Pumula South
Ngwalongwalo, 24163,
23565, Habeck 15135, Lion
of Judah
MORNING
Woodville
(Shopping centre
MORNING
Harrisvale
Cosmos road,Neqi
road,Msigwana
road,Maphisa and Phakama
street
Saturday
MORNING
Emganwini
Tashas
Namariyariya
AFTERNOON
Magwegwe
Salvation,Alliance,Flats,Youth
centre,Garage,Mhali,2767 New
Magwegwe,Terminus,Club
AFTERNOON
Tshabalala
(Chicken corner)
AFTERNOON
Pumula East
Tower light 138 140,141,142
,8050,8585
Old Pumula
Tower light 17,A6359
Source - Byo24News