Full Bulawayo water bowser deliveries schedule

The Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube has announced the Bulawayo water bowser schedule that will be followed during the water shedding period.The Town Clerk said bowsers will supply water to Hospitals, Clinics, Funerals, Childrens Homes, Stadiums, and Schools and to areas affected by the water main burst on an as and when required basis. These take precedence over the above schedule.He added that water deliveries depend entirely on the availability of fuel.Find the full schedule below:MORNINGEmganwiniTashasNamariyariyaMORNINGMagwegweSalvation, Alliance, Flats,Youth centre, Garage,Mhali, 2767 NewMagwegwe, Terminus,ClubMORNINGTshabalala(Chicken corner)MORNINGNkulumaneSocial club15302 butchery AshesAFTERNOONTrenanceBegonia and Zinnia roadsAFTERNOONPumula EastTower light 138140,141,142 ,8050,8585Old PumulaTower light 17,A6359AFTERNOONCabatsha village(Mvutsha) - TBCMORNINGPumula SouthNgwalongwalo, 24163,23565, Habeck 15135, Lionof JudahMORNINGWoodville(Shopping centreMORNINGHarrisvaleCosmos road,Neqiroad,Msigwanaroad,Maphisa and PhakamastreetMORNINGEmganwiniTashasNamariyariyaAFTERNOONMagwegweSalvation,Alliance,Flats,Youthcentre,Garage,Mhali,2767 NewMagwegwe,Terminus,ClubAFTERNOONTshabalala(Chicken corner)AFTERNOONPumula EastTower light 138 140,141,142,8050,8585Old PumulaTower light 17,A6359