77 high profile corruption cases under probe

Seventy-seven high profile corruption cases, with a potential prejudice of US$500 million, are being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) as it deepens its fight against the vice.ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said this today while giving a lecture at the Zimbabwe National Defence University.She said there have been attempts by some political forces to scuttle investigations into corruption cases, but stressed that ZACC will remain committed to fighting the scourge with fear or favour.