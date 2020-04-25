Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

77 high profile corruption cases under probe

by Staffreporter
23 hrs ago | Views
Seventy-seven high profile corruption cases, with a potential prejudice of US$500 million, are being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) as it deepens its fight against the vice.

ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said this today while giving a lecture at the Zimbabwe National Defence University.

She said there have been attempts by some political forces to scuttle investigations into corruption cases, but stressed that ZACC will remain committed to fighting the scourge with fear or favour.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

29 mins ago | 99 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 354 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 473 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 886 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

1 hr ago | 447 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1161 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1357 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1444 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

5 hrs ago | 3184 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4936 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1406 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3399 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1454 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 783 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 958 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 769 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 359 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 374 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 523 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5739 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5105 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5334 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4504 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7625 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3843 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8789 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12371 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3988 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1732 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days