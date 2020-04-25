Mnangagwa 'press release' man faces more trouble

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE State has made a dramatic U-turn in the case of a Chitungwiza man who is accused of generating a fake press statement in the name of President Emmerson Mnangagwa announcing a 13-day extension of the current national coronavirus lockdown.After prosecutors had initially consented to Lovemore Zvokusekwa's bail at magistrate's court, the State yesterday opposed his bail at the High Court.The 36-year-old, who is facing charges of publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State, through his lawyer Thomas Machinga, was forced to approach the High Court after Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga denied him bail.The State argued it had a strong case against Zvokusekwa and that there was overwhelming evidence, showing that he was the one who originated the fake statement. While the matter had been set down for hearing yesterday, High Court judge Jacob Manzunzu deferred it to today, saying he needed time to go through the record of proceedings.