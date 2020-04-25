Latest News Editor's Choice


Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 hrs ago
UFIC leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has reportedly  donated a number  of items to the First Lady of Zimbabwe (FLoZ) Auxilia Mnangagwa to assist the under privileged people during the deadly Coronavirus.

According to a shadowy investigative group Team Pachedu, Makandiwa donated to Mrs. Mnangagwa's Angel of Hope Foundation 100 tonnes of maize meal, 5 tonnes sugar beans, 5 tonnes sugar, 5 thousand bars of laundry soap and other things.

The clergyman is known for his philanthropist works which are implemented in various areas in the country.

He was one of the major donors during the Cyclone Idai that destroyed home in Manicaland and left a number of people deceased.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days