Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Secretary for @MoHCCZim assures the Nation that @ZBCNewsonline there is nothing to worry about much regarding the infection in the Mhondoro village. Zimbabwe's health delivery structure has the resilience to deal with this threat. pic.twitter.com/Mk2iTPS48q — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) April 28, 2020

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care has assured the Nation that there is nothing to worry about much regarding the infection in the Mhondoro village Coronavirus scare.She told the state owned ZBC that Zimbabwe's health delivery structure has the resilience to deal with this threat.On Monday we reported that panic has gripped Mhondoro-Mubaira area after two people who have no history of external travel tested positive of the deadly virus.Watch the video below:Reaction teams were deployed to the area to conduct mass testing. The panic began when the late Gogo Nguni tested positive of the virus.We quoted senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba who said, "In Mash West, worry has gripped Chegutu Hospital after a part-time nurse tested positive for Covid-19.The nurse had been privately providing home-based care to the elderly lady who died last week. He continued going to work, sample was collected Wednesday and results came last night."