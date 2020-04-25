Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Ministry of health and child care has revealed that the 32nd positive Covid-19 case is from Murehwa.This was confirmed by the ministry's permanent secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva in an interview with ZBC news.The country now has 32 confirmed cases including 2 deaths and 5 recoveries with Harare recording 14 cases, and Bulawayo 10, Mash West 4 and Mash East 3.To date, more than 3 million COVID-19 cases and over 200 000 deaths have been recorded globally.WATCH the interview below: