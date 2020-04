BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

News / National

by Moyo Roy

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced that government has resolved that there be a moratorium on both commercial and residential evictions due to applicable lease obligations due from April to end of #LockdownZim , including payment of rentals for those months.She also said government resolved that unpaid rentals from April to end of #LockdownZim be paid in equal instalments after the declaration of the end lockdown period together with rentals due for those months.