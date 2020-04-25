News / National
BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown
Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced that government has resolved that there be a moratorium on both commercial and residential evictions due to applicable lease obligations due from April to end of #LockdownZim, including payment of rentals for those months.
She also said government resolved that unpaid rentals from April to end of #LockdownZim be paid in equal instalments after the declaration of the end lockdown period together with rentals due for those months.
Source - Byo24News