Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

by Moyo Roy
21 hrs ago | Views
Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced that government has resolved that there be a moratorium on both commercial and residential evictions due to applicable lease obligations due from April to end of #LockdownZim, including payment of rentals for those months.

She also said government resolved that unpaid rentals from April to end of #LockdownZim be paid in equal instalments after the declaration of the end lockdown period together with rentals due for those months.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

12 mins ago | 28 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

46 mins ago | 316 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 716 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1244 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1408 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 575 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1471 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

5 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3264 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5098 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1458 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3487 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1476 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 633 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 792 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 970 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 778 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 380 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 396 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

8 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1030 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 592 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5772 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5126 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5353 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4518 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7668 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3882 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

20 hrs ago | 8879 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12413 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days