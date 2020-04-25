Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

News / National

by Staff reporter

1. Mwonzora and crew planning to recall 6 MPs as a way to intimidate MDC Alliance MPs to join their cam after all MDC MPs have refused to support Mwonzora and Komichi. — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) April 26, 2020

2. They have planned with their regime handlers that as soon as Parliament opens they recall Mutseyami(Chief Whip)

Tabitha(Leader of the house)

Noma Ndlovu (Deputy Chief whip)

Senator Timvious

Hon Hwende

Hon Chibaya. They are daring! — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) April 26, 2020

3. Zanu-PF and the system are aware that Mwonzora and crew have lost the battle to control MDC but want them to wreck havoc and weaken MDC @nelsonchamisa immensely ahead of 2023 — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) April 26, 2020

4. If MDC rebels plot is executed as they desperately intend, it will expose big time how the system is involved and mired in attempts to destroy MDC @nelsonchamisa. How would Parliament recall MDC Alliance MPs acting on MDC-T a different party. Can MDC recall ZANU-PF MPs? — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) April 26, 2020

Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi are reportedly planning to recall six MDC Alliance MPs as soon Parliament reopens, according to academic and political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya.Mwonzora and his MDC-T colleagues are contemplating the "daring" move to shock and awe other MPs to make them submit to the Thokozani Khupe-led opposition party.The six legislators targeted for recall are Amos Chibaya, Prosper Mutseyami, Thabitha Khumalo, Noma Ndlovu, Lilian Timveous and Chalton Hwende. Ruhanya posted on Twitter: