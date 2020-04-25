Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago
Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi are reportedly planning to recall six MDC Alliance MPs as soon Parliament reopens, according to academic and political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya.

Mwonzora and his MDC-T colleagues are contemplating the "daring" move to shock and awe other MPs to make them submit to the Thokozani Khupe-led opposition party.

The six legislators targeted for recall are Amos Chibaya, Prosper Mutseyami, Thabitha Khumalo, Noma Ndlovu, Lilian Timveous and Chalton Hwende. Ruhanya posted on Twitter:









