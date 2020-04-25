Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

by Mandla Ndlovu
18 hrs ago | Views
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has ignited after posting on Twitter a video of himself gyming at the house of controversial busineesman cum social Genius Kadungure.


Mliswa said, "Whilst waiting to join a Hangouts Zimpapers TV discussion as a panelist, I took the opportunity to train at Genius Kadungure's home gym today... thanks Genius Kadungure
great gym!"


Twitter users bashed the firebrand legislator accusing him of breaking lockdown measures by visiting his friends.
 


Mliswa defended himself saying, "Note, I wasn't visiting a friend and whilst he is my friend & brother, I was taking part in a Zimpapers TV Network Hangouts discussion of which the venue was at Genius's house. I just grabbed the opportunity to keep fit by kind permission."

Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days