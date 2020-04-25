Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A rampant increase of rape sodomy and HIV infection cases are reportedly taking place at Harare Central Prison.Activist Josphat Mzaca Ngulube, who was recently released from the prison on bail pending appeal, revealed that young men are forced to have sex with other men."Harare Central Prison is Sodom and Gomorrah, There is too much homosexuality and young men (juveniles) are infected with HIV every day by those prisoners who control the kitchen." Mzaca wrote on Facebook. "The government should probe or change the leadership in that prison that does not take advice or protect juveniles. Our relatives are perishing in that prison, In the past weeks hospital authorities were telling prisoners that they are on go slow chasing away sick prisoners and punishing those who are on ART on the sun."Mzaca added that the abuse of human rights was also taking place at Khami maximum prison."This is the same scenario at Khami remand prison Harrison in charge of clinic is very stubborn and ruthless he denied medication to Honorable Dube 19 year old last year January 2019 and the boy died on admission at Khami maximum prison, the boy was vomited blood for 3days from the injuries he incurred from dog biting and assault during the time he was arrested he also refused with our salt last year when we got circumcised and when i confronted him he showed being more tribal than professional ."Prisoners basic rights are not respected in prison like Harare Central Prison."In 2001, a man who was in detention at the Harare central remand prison awaiting trial, was gang raped by 10 inmates.