WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

by Mandla Ndlovu

Two Cowdray Park women have opened up on how they were victimized and brutalized by details from the Zimbabwe Republic Police during the ongoing lockdown.The women who were being interviewed by Zenzele Ndebele said they were arrested at the shopping centre where they had gone to buy meat.They alleged that the police beat them up and told them that Ndebele women were arrogant and thought they are more beautiful.Watch the video below: