ZANU PF website crashes

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The official website of the ruling ZANU PF party has crashed. An attempt to open the website gives the user a warning that there is an error to establish a database.The error establishing a database connection error basically means that for some reason or another the PHP code was unable to connect to your MySQL database to retrieve the information it needs to fully build that page.ZANU PF has one of the most interactive websites among political parties in Zimbabwe as it integrates a news section and weekly polls.The website was revamped after one Knowledge Mushohwe wrote in 2014 that the party must mordenise its website."The time has come for the ruling party to give serious consideration to the millions of Zimbabweans that access the internet every day. Official party positions do not belong in The Herald or on ZBC." Mushowe said. "Rather, the media may benefit greatly by accessing and disseminating relevant information off the party's website. With a functioning, interactive official Zanu-PF website, the party, the people and even the media are sure to benefit."