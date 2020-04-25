Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'No evictions over rent delays'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Cabinet yesterday recommended Presidential Regulations imposing a moratorium on evictions of tenants delaying rent payments during the lockdown and staying legal action against their landlords delaying mortgage instalments as a result.

Presenting the outcome of the 13th Cabinet meeting in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: "Further measures taken include the following, that His Excellency the President consider promulgation of Presidential Regulations to give relief to both tenants and landlords during the lockdown period.

"That both residential and commercial properties be afforded a moratorium on evictions in respect of applicable lease obligations due for the period from April to the end of the lockdown including payment of rentals due for those months."

"Rent deferrals should be free of any interest or penalties of whatever nature," continued the recommendation.

Home owners and landlords who, as a result of delayed rent, had to delay repayments of mortgage obligations would be entitled to the same relief under the same conditions.

Other measures adopted by Cabinet as part of the Covid-19 preparedness response included testing security personnel and their families, all medical staff and patients at all central hospitals, all returning residents from abroad in designated mandatory quarantine facilities, and all contacts of confirmed cases regardless of whether they showed symptoms.

All in the community around a cluster of cases had to be tested as well as and immigration officials at Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Victoria Falls international airports plus those at Beitbridge and Forbes border posts. Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet approved the disbursement of $100 million by Treasury towards buying all available local stock of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza should now identify strategic truck stops along the country's regional corridors to be gazetted as SADC Transit Truck Stops for use by regional transit traffic when trucks cross Zimbabwe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet approved the setting up of isolation facilities at Rowa Training Centre for those entering Zimbabwe through Forbes Border Post and at Vhuti High School for those entering through Kariba and Chirundu border  posts.

Cabinet approved the drilling of 13 boreholes at priority centres identified by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, including one at Wilkins Hospital and two at Beatrice Road Infections Diseases Hospital in Harare.

Disbursement by Treasury of $667 million of the budgeted $758 million towards the fight against Covid-19 was also approved. Minister Mutsvangwa said several ministers presented progress reports on the 100-day priority projects.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

12 mins ago | 21 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 284 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 359 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 677 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

1 hr ago | 367 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

1 hr ago | 486 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 859 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

2 hrs ago | 1060 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1294 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1415 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 899 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

5 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4799 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1361 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

6 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3291 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

6 hrs ago | 1430 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

6 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 348 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1014 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 587 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5700 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

18 hrs ago | 5086 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5324 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4496 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7591 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3824 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8723 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12331 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

21 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days