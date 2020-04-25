Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mapisa to miss mom's funeral

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS goalkeeper Martin "Neuer" Mapisa won't be able to pay his last respects to his mother who passed away in Harare yesterday.

Mapisa's mother had been struggling with cancer for years. But the travel restrictions across the world, due to the coronavirus pandemic, mean the youthful star will not be able to say goodbye to his mother.

He is holed up in Spain, where he is on the books of that country's lower division side Zamora Club de Futbol.

The 21-year-old goalminder was yesterday devastated by his mother's death. He quoted a number of verses from the Bible in paying tribute to her yesterday through his Facebook wall.

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

''He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.

''Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

''Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

''Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever . . . REST IN PEACE MY HERO . . . Always Guide and Protect me in everything I do . . . I will always love you."

Aces Youth Soccer Academy director, Nigel Munyati, whose nursery nurtured Mapisa, yesterday said he was also devastated by the death of the goalminder's mother.

"Our thoughts as Aces Youth Soccer Academy are with the Mapisa family. Our relationship with the players goes beyond the field of play and we knew his mother well.

''In fact, she supported the boy right from his nursery stage until now. May Her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace," he said.

Jose Ignacio Gonzalez Rodriguez, a member of Zamora's coaching staff, also consoled Mapisa yesterday.

"Martin Neuer Mapisa . . . your eternal smile will be the star that illuminates your way there where this (is), a hug my friend," Rodriguez said. Mapisa's former teammate at another Spanish lower division side Vélez Club de Fútbol, and fellow Zimbabwe youth international, Abubakar Moffat, added: "May Her Soul Rest in Peace . . . and stay strong brother."

Mapisa's rise has seen him being selected in the Warriors squad and was due to play a role in the team's AFCON back-to-back qualifiers against Algeria last month had the novel coronavirus pandemic not caused the games' postponement. He recently told The Herald he was finding ways to deal with the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Spain.

All football activities across Europe have been frozen due to the coronavirus outbreak with Spain among one of the hotspots. No Spanish side has played a competitive game since March 11.

And Mapisa is among hundreds of football stars who are in self-isolation due to the coronavirus lockdown in Spain and this has forced him to miss his mother's funeral as he cannot travel back to Harare at the moment.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

12 mins ago | 21 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 282 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 357 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 666 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

1 hr ago | 365 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 858 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

2 hrs ago | 1059 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1294 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 769 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1415 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 899 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

5 hrs ago | 3091 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4796 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1361 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

6 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

6 hrs ago | 1430 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1014 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 587 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5698 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

18 hrs ago | 5086 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5323 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4496 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7589 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3824 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8719 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12330 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

21 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days