Lets remember women and children during lockdown: CSO

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Women's Resource Centre has urged stakeholders and citizens to remember and consider the plight of women and children during the lockdown which was decreed in an effort to curb the spread of Covid 19.


Thorugh its official Facebook page, the organisation said as the world continues to fight against COVID-19 it important that we all play our role in curbing the spread of the virus. 

"ZWRCN is continuing to disseminate information to help women understand more about this pandemic. As the country is under lockdown lets remember women and girls who usually have to stand in the gap of the inadequte health service delivery systems by providing care to the infected and affected," said the organisation.

Source - Byo24news

