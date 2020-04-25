Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Abused' man hangs self

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A 73-year-old visually impaired man from Mabale in Hwange allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his homestead in the presence of a three-year-old grandchild after allegedly being abused by family members.

Elias Ncube of Ndajila Village under Chief Nelukoba had been left in the custody of some minor children when his wife Mrs Cecilia Ncube went to Lupote about 10km away where the community is doing a bread making project.

Ncube allegedly sent the children to fetch water from a nearby borehole and remained with the three-year-old whom he reportedly also later sent to a nearby homestead to bid farewell to his sister. Ncube's body was found hanging behind his bedroom hut.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday afternoon.

"On 26 April Elias Ncube's wife Mrs Cecilia Ncube aged 67 left home at around 9AM going to a cooperative where villagers bake bread in the area. She left the now deceased seated in the yard and returned around 2PM and she found her husband hanging with a rope on a tree behind their bedroom hut," said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said there was no suicide note at the scene and no foul play was suspected hence Hwange provincial magistrate Mrs Sheila Nazombe waived postmortem. Chief Nelukoba said there were claims that the man had been abused by some family members.

He said he will summon his subjects after lockdown to talk about the issue. "From the report I got it looks like he was subjected to some form of domestic violence but didn't get anyone to counsel him.

"We tried to talk about the issue but we couldn't find exactly who could have been abusing him in the family although villagers are convinced something had been happening," he said.

The chief said the man was buried on Monday afternoon and I addressed people about the issue of domestic violence.

"I knew him from our childhood days as we used to herd cattle together before he lost his sight. On Sunday he was with some children and sent them to fetch water. "He remained with one of them whom he sent to fetch a knife for him.

"He used the knife to cut a rope from a line that was tied from his hut to the toilet. He followed the line whenever he wanted to visit the toilet without being accompanied by anyone. He used the rope to hang himself on a tree behind the hut.

"Before that he sent the little child to bid farewell to his sister at a nearby homestead and the sister found him already dead," added the Chief Nelukoba.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

12 mins ago | 21 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 281 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 354 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 666 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

1 hr ago | 363 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

2 hrs ago | 1056 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1293 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 768 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1415 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

5 hrs ago | 3091 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4794 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1360 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

6 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

6 hrs ago | 1428 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

6 hrs ago | 609 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 765 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 519 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1014 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 587 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5697 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

18 hrs ago | 5086 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5323 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4496 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7588 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8718 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12330 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

21 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days